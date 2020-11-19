UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Mass Grave From Kosovo War Found In Serbia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Suspected mass grave from Kosovo war found in Serbia

The remains of what could be at least 15 Albanian Kosovars killed by Serbian forces during the 1990s war have been discovered in a pit in southern Serbia, officials from both sides said

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The remains of what could be at least 15 Albanian Kosovars killed by Serbian forces during the 1990s war have been discovered in a pit in southern Serbia, officials from both sides said.

The conflict between the Kosovar rebellion and the Serbian forces (1998-99) claimed some 13,000 lives, mostly ethnic Albanians, but also saw cases of torture with hundreds of civilians displaced.

The regime of Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic tried to cover up war crimes in mass graves, and the bodies of several hundred Albanians were discovered after the fall of his rule.

The latest were found Tuesday in an open mine pit in the village of Kizevak, 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Rudnica quarry, where a mass grave was also unearthed in 2010.

"According to the information available, it could potentially be between 15 and 17 bodies,", Serbian Commission for Missing Persons chairman Veljko Odalovic told state television on Wednesday.

"It is assumed that these are the bodies of Kosovo Albanians, but we cannot be certain until we have confirmation of the identities", Odalovic added.

The teams have so far discovered "the first traces, namely clothes and bones," he continued, adding that the court had ordered exhumation work to begin on Thursday.

In Pristina, the director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine Arsim Gerxhaliu told the press Thursday he was ready to go to the site to participate in the work.

"There will be a lot of work. We have to work with hand tools and not with heavy machinery", he said.

According to the Humanitarian Law Centre, a regional non-governmental organisation specialising in war crimes, the remains of 941 Albanians killed in 1999 in Kosovo were exhumed from mass graves found in four locations in Serbia, including a former police training centre in Belgrade's suburbs.

Some 1,600 people, mostly Albanians, are still missing in Kosovo.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Police Pristina Belgrade Serbia SITE Albanian TV From Court

Recent Stories

Courtrooms sealed as 2 judges tested positive for ..

23 seconds ago

Aldar Properties launches AED940 million residenti ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Says Withdrawing Lawsuit in Michiga ..

24 seconds ago

Teargas, rubber bullets on second day of protests ..

26 seconds ago

Majority of UK pubs, restaurants expect to go unde ..

28 seconds ago

Rangers duo hit with seven-game bans over virus br ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.