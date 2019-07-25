Suspected Mastermind of 2017 St. Petersburg Metro Blast Residing in Syria - Prosecutor

A possible mastermind of the bombing in the St. Petersburg subway in April 2017 is currently residing in Syria's Idlib, prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova said at a retreat of the Moscow District Military Court on Thursday

"The suspected mastermind of the attack, Sirozhiddin Mukhtarov, also known as Abu Salah, ... is currently in the Syrian city of Idlib ... He used to supervise a center for training militants in Aleppo, and now he promotes terrorist activities on the internet, including on social networks," Tikhonova said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

An explosion hit a metro train between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut-2 stations in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3, 2017, killing 16 people, including the perpetrator, and leaving about 50 people wounded. Another explosion, at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station, was prevented due to the timely detection of an improvised explosive device.

A total of 11 suspects have been held in custody in connection with St. Petersburg metro blast.