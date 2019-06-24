UrduPoint.com
Suspected Mastermind Of Ethiopia Attacks Shot Dead: State TV

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia attacks shot dead: state TV

The security chief of Ethiopia's northern Amhara state, suspected of being behind a coup bid in the region and of possible links to the assassination of the army chief, has been shot dead, state media reported Monday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The security chief of Ethiopia's northern Amhara state, suspected of being behind a coup bid in the region and of possible links to the assassination of the army chief, has been shot dead, state media reported Monday.

"Asaminew Tsige, who has been in hiding since the failed coup attempt over the weekend has been shot dead" in the regional capital Bahir Dar, state broadcaster EBC reported.

