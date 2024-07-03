Suspected Militant Attack In Mali Kills More Than 20 Civilians
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
An attack blamed on militants in central Mali killed more than 20 civilians on Monday, two local officials said, in the latest killings in the troubled Sahel region
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) An attack blamed on militants in central Mali killed more than 20 civilians on Monday, two local officials said, in the latest killings in the troubled Sahel region.
Mali has for over a decade been ravaged by militants and other armed groups, with the centre of the West African country becoming a hotbed of violence since 2015.
"At least 21 civilians have been killed" in the village of Djiguibombo, several dozen kilometres (miles) from the town of Bandiagara, an official from the provincial authority said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
He attributed the attack to militants.
Another provincial authority official, who spoke overnight, said about 20 people had been killed and the security situation prevented authorities from going to the site.
But a local youth representative said the army had arrived afterwards.
Both local authority sources asked not to be identified given their positions. Since the junta came to power in 2020, information about such incidents is not generally made public.
The attack began before nightfall and "lasted around three hours", the youth representative said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.
"Twenty people have been killed. More than half are young people. Some victims had their throats cut," the source said.
"Many inhabitants fled towards Bandiagara. Those who stayed were not even able to bury the dead properly," he said.
