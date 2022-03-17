UrduPoint.com

Suspected Militant Attack Kills 21 In Niger

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Suspected militant attack kills 21 in Niger

Suspected militants attacked a bus and a truck in southwest Niger, killing 21 people in the troubled Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso, local and security sources said on Thursday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Suspected militants attacked a bus and a truck in southwest Niger, killing 21 people in the troubled Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso, local and security sources said on Thursday.

Niger, the world's poorest country according to the UN's Human Development Index, is fighting extremists on multiple fronts.

Tillaberi is located in the flashpoint "three borders" zone of Niger, Burkina and Mali, where militant groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) operate.

"A terrorist attack on Wednesday afternoon by heavily armed men travelling on motorcycles and in a vehicle killed 19 people travelling in a bus, including two police officers," a security source said.

"Two others were killed in an attack on a truck," added the source, who asked to remain anonymous.

They burned to death when the truck, carrying fruit and vegetables, was set on fire.

Five people including a policeman were wounded in the attack on the bus, which was also torched.

They were taken to the capital, Niamey, for treatment, the source said.

Seven passengers -- four women and three men -- managed to escape from the bus.

The attack occurred near the Petelkole border post, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border with Burkina, a local official said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Militants World Police United Nations Vehicle Mali Tillaberi Niamey Burkina Faso Niger Border Women Post From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from natio ..

Pak Vs Aus: Muhammad Yousuf takes break from national cricket team

41 minutes ago
 Commissioner warns encroachers of playgrounds of s ..

Commissioner warns encroachers of playgrounds of strict action

1 second ago
 War in Ukraine wheat belt hits Egyptian pockets

War in Ukraine wheat belt hits Egyptian pockets

2 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points 17 Mar 20 ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points 17 Mar 2022

4 seconds ago
 CDA retrieves 10 kanals state land

CDA retrieves 10 kanals state land

6 seconds ago
 SECP passionate for implementing robust code of co ..

SECP passionate for implementing robust code of corporate governance: Aamir Khan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>