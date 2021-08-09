Suspected militants kill 40 villagers in Mali, 12 troops in Burkina

UrduPoint.com

Suspected militants massacred more than 40 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighbouring Burkina Faso, officials said Monday, highlighting the security crisis gripping the two fragile states

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Suspected militants massacred more than 40 civilians in northern Mali and killed 12 troops in an ambush in neighbouring Burkina Faso, officials said Monday, highlighting the security crisis gripping the two fragile states.

More than 40 people were killed on Sunday when "terrorists" invaded the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft near Mali's border with Niger, a military officer told AFP.

"The terrorists went into the villages and massacred everyone," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A local official, who also asked not to be identified for security reasons, said that "20 civilians were massacred in Karou. Fourteen civilians were killed in Ouatagouna, and other civilians were killed in the hamlet of Daoutegeft." The assailants arrived on motorbike, taking the villagers by surprise, he said.

An official at a fourth village said his locality had also come under attack.

An army unit has been sent to provide help, a military officer said, but a source in a Malian NGO said communications with the area were poor after jihadists had attacked telecoms sites.

Mali, a landlocked and impoverished state in the heart of the West Africa's Sahel region, has been battling an insurgency since 2012.

The crisis began with unrest in the north of the country that spread to Mali's ethnically volatile centre and then to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group are steering the campaign today.

Thousands of civilians and troops have died and hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes.

Mali has suffered two coups since August last year, and on July 20 military leader Colonel Assimi Goita survived an attempted assassination at a mosque in Bamako.

Alioune Tine, an independent experts on human rights in the Sahel who reports to the United Nations, last week warned that a "critical threshold" had been breached in the country's security situation.

