TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Japanese defense military experts believe that the suspected missile launched by North Korea fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Pyongyang fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard warned of a possible missile launch by North Korea and urged ships at sea to exercise caution.

An emergency response center has been set up under the Japanese prime minister's office in connection with the possible launch. No damage has been reported yet.

If confirmed, the Thursday launch will become Pyongyang's 11th test since the start of this year.