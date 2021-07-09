UrduPoint.com
Suspected Murderers Of Haitian President Are Retired Colombian Military - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:40 AM

Suspected Murderers of Haitian President Are Retired Colombian Military - Defense Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Suspected murderers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise are retired Colombian military, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte said.

"Over the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Interpol has asked today the Colombian government and national police to share the information about perpetrators of this crime.

The preliminary information shows that these are Colombian citizens, retired military of the national army," the minister wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He added that the Colombian government had told police and the army to immediately assist in the investigation.

