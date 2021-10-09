UrduPoint.com

Suspected Nazi Camp Guard Dies Aged 96 In Bavaria - Prosecution

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Suspected Nazi Camp Guard Dies Aged 96 in Bavaria - Prosecution

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) A man suspected of having served as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp, near the small Bavarian town of Flossenburg, has died at the age of 96, the state prosecutor said Friday.

Bavarian chief prosecutor Christian Haertl told the BR24 radio that the man died in September, bringing an investigation into his alleged role in prosecuting camp inmates to a premature close.

The suspect is believed to have arrived at the camp in January 1945, months before it was liberated by the Allies.

The investigation was opened in April to determine how long the suspect was employed at the camp. He was purportedly the last known guard from an elite SS unit posted to Flossenburg during World War II.

Related Topics

Died Man January April September World War Christian From

Recent Stories

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

25 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

25 minutes ago
 Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despi ..

Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover despite human rights fears

38 minutes ago
 Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrom ..

Biden signs law supporting mystery 'Havana Syndrome' victims

38 minutes ago
 IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor ..

IMF approves fourth round of debt relief for poor countries

38 minutes ago
 National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP ..

National Resilience Day observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.