Suspected Organizer of July 27 Unrest in Moscow Detained - Investigative Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One of the suspected organizers of the July 27 civil unrest in Moscow, Sergei Fomin, has been detained and taken in for questioning, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) One of the suspected organizers of the July 27 civil unrest in Moscow , Sergei Fomin, has been detained and taken in for questioning, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

Around 3,500 people attended an unsanctioned rally in downtown Moscow on July 27 to support independent nominees running in the city's legislative elections. As many as 1,074 people were detained, with the Investigative Committee opening criminal cases connected to mass civil unrest and assaults against police officers.

"The suspect Sergei Fomin, previously put on the wanted list for a criminal case, has been brought to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

He has been detained and will be charged with organizing mass unrest," the press release said.

According to the investigation, Fomin, as one of the rally's organizers, directed the actions of other protesters.

The elections to the Moscow City Council are scheduled for September 8. Election officials have registered 233 contenders, including 171 candidates from by political parties and 62 independents. Fifty-seven others were not allowed to run over the purportedly large numbers of invalid registration signatures they collected from eligible voters.