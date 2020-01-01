Suspected Pakistani Militants Kill 2 Indian Soldiers in Kashmir Gunfight - Army

Pakistani infiltrators killed two Indian soldiers who confronted them during an operation on the Kashmiri border, the Indian army said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Pakistani infiltrators killed two Indian soldiers who confronted them during an operation on the Kashmiri border, the Indian army said Wednesday.

"Two army soldiers martyred during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The operation is still in progress," the army was quoted as saying by the India Today newspaper.

Manhunt for a group of heavily-armed militants began after the army reportedly learned that they had crossed into the Indian-administered part of the disputed northern region.

The suspected infiltrators ran into Indian soldiers in a forest the Rajouri border area and killed them in the ensuing shootout.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the Muslim-majority mountainous region since becoming independent. Tensions flared last August after India stripped the Kashmiri portion under its control of special status, prompting Pakistan to downgrade their diplomatic ties.