Suspected Pentagon Leaker Teixeira Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Six Federal Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Jack Teixeira, the accused leaker of top-secret military intelligence documents, pleaded 'not guilty' in a Massachusetts Federal court to six charges, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Teixeira, 21, has been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense.

Each one of these charges could garner him up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.