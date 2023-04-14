UrduPoint.com

Suspected Pentagon Leaker To Appear In Court At 14:00 GMT - Attorney's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Suspected Pentagon Leaker to Appear in Court at 14:00 GMT - Attorney's Office

Suspected leaker of Pentagon classified documents Jack Teixeira will appear in a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Friday, the Office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Suspected leaker of Pentagon classified documents Jack Teixeira will appear in a Federal court in Boston, Massachusetts at 10 a.m. EST (14:00 GMT) on Friday, the Office of the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.

"Jack Teixeira will appear in federal court in Boston at 10 am today in courtroom 18," the office of the attorney said.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents.

Related Topics

Pentagon Boston FBI Government Court

Recent Stories

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

6 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

22 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

17 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2023

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.