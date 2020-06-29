UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Perpetrator Of Fatal Shooting During US Louisville Protests Charged - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Suspected Perpetrator of Fatal Shooting During US Louisville Protests Charged - Reports

The US Louisville police have charged the suspected shooter who killed a protester during demonstrations against police brutality, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US Louisville police have charged the suspected shooter who killed a protester during demonstrations against police brutality, media reported on Monday.

On Saturday, Louisville police said that one person died and another one injured during a shooting at a city park, where activists were protesting the police killing of unarmed black woman Breonna Taylor.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the suspect, identified as Steven Nelson Lopez, was arrested and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

Lopez was shot in the leg by witnesses and hospitalized after being taken into custody.

On March 13, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home as officers entered to execute a search warrant for her former boyfriend.

The deaths of Taylor, George Floyd and other African Americans served as a catalyst for protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The incidents have also amplified calls by activists across the United States for the defunding of police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder World Riots Police Education Died Nelson George Louisville United States March Women Media Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss COVID-19 d ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates adds new flights, bringing network to ove ..

33 minutes ago

Fawad Ch believes youngsters can help transforming ..

39 seconds ago

Sri Lanka's Embassy Donated 'Sizeable Quantity' of ..

42 seconds ago

Russia Registers 6,719 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

44 seconds ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.