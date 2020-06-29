Suspected Perpetrator of Fatal Shooting During US Louisville Protests Charged - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The US Louisville police have charged the suspected shooter who killed a protester during demonstrations against police brutality, media reported on Monday.

On Saturday, Louisville police said that one person died and another one injured during a shooting at a city park, where activists were protesting the police killing of unarmed black woman Breonna Taylor.

According to the CNN broadcaster, the suspect, identified as Steven Nelson Lopez, was arrested and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.

Lopez was shot in the leg by witnesses and hospitalized after being taken into custody.

On March 13, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her home as officers entered to execute a search warrant for her former boyfriend.

The deaths of Taylor, George Floyd and other African Americans served as a catalyst for protests against police brutality throughout the United States as well as the world. However, many protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The incidents have also amplified calls by activists across the United States for the defunding of police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.