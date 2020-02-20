Suspected Perpetrator of Hanau Attack May Have Right-Wing Extremist Views - Reports

The suspected perpetrator of the shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau expressed right-wing extremist views in a confession letter, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The suspected perpetrator of the shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau expressed right-wing extremist views in a confession letter, media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the suspected gunman was found dead at his home with another body. After conducting searches, investigators also discovered a letter of confession and a video related to the alleged perpetrator.

According to the German Bild newspaper, citing an unnamed source, the alleged gunman expressed confused views, many of which were of a radical right-wing nature.

Late on Wednesday, the gunman opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau, not far from the major German city of Frankfurt. According to the initial police report, the attacks left eight people dead and five others critically injured. A later statement indicated that the death toll had risen to nine.