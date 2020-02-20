UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Perpetrator Of Hanau Attack May Have Right-Wing Extremist Views - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:48 PM

Suspected Perpetrator of Hanau Attack May Have Right-Wing Extremist Views - Reports

The suspected perpetrator of the shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau expressed right-wing extremist views in a confession letter, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The suspected perpetrator of the shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau expressed right-wing extremist views in a confession letter, media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the suspected gunman was found dead at his home with another body. After conducting searches, investigators also discovered a letter of confession and a video related to the alleged perpetrator.

According to the German Bild newspaper, citing an unnamed source, the alleged gunman expressed confused views, many of which were of a radical right-wing nature.

Late on Wednesday, the gunman opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau, not far from the major German city of Frankfurt. According to the initial police report, the attacks left eight people dead and five others critically injured. A later statement indicated that the death toll had risen to nine.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police German Shisha Frankfurt Media From

Recent Stories

Stage actress Abid Baig loses daughter after faili ..

2 minutes ago

ECA condemns child abuse video, reiterates UAE’s ..

4 minutes ago

Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy S20 smartphones sta ..

3 minutes ago

City Traffic Police issues traffic plan for Pakist ..

51 seconds ago

Over 30 illegal structures demolished in anti-encr ..

55 seconds ago

Prevailing rain spell have positive impact on crop ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.