Suspected PKK Separatist Detained At Istanbul Airport - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:03 PM

A suspected member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist group banned in Turkey, has been detained at Istanbul Airport, state media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A suspected member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a separatist group banned in Turkey, has been detained at Istanbul Airport, state media reported Friday.

The suspect was taken into custody carrying a fake passport as he tried to leave Turkey on Tuesday, the Anadolu news agency cited security sources as saying.

The man is under investigation for being a PKK member whom Turkey targeted with international travel restrictions.

Ankara sees the Kurdish militancy as a terrorist organization and accuses it of years of attacks on its military and civilians, conducted in a bid to create an independent Kurdish state in parts of Turkish territory.

