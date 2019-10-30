UrduPoint.com
Suspected Rebel Attack In Colombia Kills 5 Indigenous Guards

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:15 PM

Suspected rebel attack in Colombia kills 5 indigenous guards

Five indigenous guards were killed and six more injured in Colombia in an attack authorities blamed on a dissident insurgent group that refused to join the country's peace accord

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Five indigenous guards were killed and six more injured in Colombia in an attack authorities blamed on a dissident insurgent group that refused to join the country's peace accord.

The victims were members of the authority responsible for security in indigenous territory across Colombia and were attacked in Tacueyo, southwest of capital Bogota, according to a statement by the Association of Indigenous Councils of Toribio, a local organisation.

They were attacked soon after capturing three members of a rebel group, who were rescued by other guerrillas in an ambush, Colombia's military said in a statement, adding that the six wounded were being treated in nearby towns.

Colombian President Ivan Duque condemned the murders on Twitter and said he had ordered the military to "find the criminal group responsible for the attack."Colombia has enjoyed relative calm since a 2016 peace accord signed by then-president Juan Manuel Santos with the country's FARC rebel movement.

But Indigenous groups in Colombia have found themselves caught up in an explosion of violence perpetrated by armed gangs fighting over the local drug trade.

