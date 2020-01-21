Suspected Russian 'plumber' spies found in Davos in 2019

UrduPoint.com
Swiss police last year discovered two suspected Russian agents in the luxury resort town of Davos -- including one who claimed to be a plumber, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Swiss police last year discovered two suspected Russian agents in the luxury resort town of Davos -- including one who claimed to be a plumber, a Swiss newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The paper said the two men, who were stopped but not arrested in August 2019, were suspected of carrying out "preparatory work" for spying on the World Economic Forum, which is taking place in Davos this week.

"It was a regular police check. Both men had Russian diplomatic passports but were not formally registered as diplomats in Switzerland," Anita Senti, a spokeswoman for the local cantonal police in Graubuenden, told AFP.

The paper reported that "at least one of the men" said he was a plumber and that they had told police they were staying in the expensive resort town for three weeks between August 8 and August 28, arousing suspicion.

The annual summit brings together top global political and business leaders, with US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel among those attending this year, making it an obvious potential target for a spying operation.

"We did not receive any information about this from Swiss authorities. There is no evidence of spying," Russian embassy spokesman Stanislav Smirnov told AFP.

