UrduPoint.com

Suspected Second Case Of Ebola In Ivory Coast

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Suspected second case of Ebola in Ivory Coast

The UN health agency said Tuesday that a second suspected case of infection by the deadly Ebola virus has been detected in Ivory Coast, expressing fear of contagion

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The UN health agency said Tuesday that a second suspected case of infection by the deadly Ebola virus has been detected in Ivory Coast, expressing fear of contagion.

The World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that as of Monday, there had been one confirmed and one suspected case, with nine contacts identified so far. No deaths have been reported.

He said the WHO was "very concerned" about the ability of the virus to spread in the West African country's economic hub Abidjan.

Ebola, which is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

The confirmed case has been identified as an 18-year-old from Guinea who travelled overland, arriving in Abidjan on August 11 aboard a bus. When she left Guinea, she was already exhibiting symptoms that continued to intensify.

She was admitted to a hospital on August 12 with a fever and is currently receiving treatment.

"Preliminary investigations and genomic sequencing to identify the strain show that it is likely the Zaire strain of the virus," Jasarevic told AFP.

"Further investigations are required to confirm these early results." That strain was behind a four-month-long Ebola outbreak that claimed 12 lives in Guinea earlier this year, which was declared over on June 19.

The same strain killed more than 11,300 people mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2013 and 2016.

Jasarevic said there was "no indication" that the case in Ivory Coast was linked to the cases in Guinea.

Ivory Coast began vaccinating high-risk populations within 48 hours of the report of the confirmed case.

WHO vaccine doses positioned in Guinea have now been moved to Ivory Coast. There are now 5,000 doses in the country -- 3,000 doses of a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 2,000 doses of a Merck jab.

Experts are using the so-called ring vaccination strategy, administering doses to people who have come into contact with a confirmed Ebola patient, as well as first responders and health workers.

The Ebola case in Ivory Coast is the third this year after the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea.

It is the first known case of Ebola in Ivory Coast since 1994.

Related Topics

World United Nations Liberia Abidjan Same Ivory Coast Sierra Leone Congo Guinea Hub June August 2016 From

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, humid weather prevailed in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 AJK elects Barrister Sultan as President of the St ..

AJK elects Barrister Sultan as President of the State

7 minutes ago
 Russia Slaps Google With Another Fine for Not Dele ..

Russia Slaps Google With Another Fine for Not Deleting Banned Content

7 minutes ago
 Taliban Want to Create Inclusive Government in Afg ..

Taliban Want to Create Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Spokesman

7 minutes ago
 Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractor ..

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Tr ..

10 minutes ago
 Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker' ..

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit to Disputed Islands

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.