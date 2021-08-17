UrduPoint.com

Suspected Second Case Of Ebola In Ivory Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:37 PM

Suspected second case of Ebola in Ivory Coast

The UN health agency said Tuesday that a second suspected case of infection by the deadly Ebola virus had been detected in Ivory Coast

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The UN health agency said Tuesday that a second suspected case of infection by the deadly Ebola virus had been detected in Ivory Coast.

World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said that as of Monday, there had been one confirmed and one suspected case, with nine contacts identified so far. No deaths have been reported.

He said the WHO was "very concerned" about the ability of the virus to spread in the West African country's economic hub Abidjan, with a population of more than four million.

Ebola, which is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

The confirmed case has been identified as an 18-year-old from Guinea who travelled overland, arriving in Abidjan last Wednesday aboard a bus. When she left Guinea, she was already exhibiting symptoms that continued to intensify.

She was admitted to a hospital on Thursday with a fever and is currently receiving treatment.

"Preliminary investigations and genomic sequencing to identify the strain show that it is likely the Zaire strain of the virus," Jasarevic told AFP. "Further investigations are required to confirm these early results."

Related Topics

United Nations Abidjan Ivory Coast Guinea Hub From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launches ‘UAE Quality Infrastruct ..

14 minutes ago
 Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qae ..

Taliban Escalated Terror Attacks, Protected Al-Qaeda During Talks With US - Pent ..

57 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

59 seconds ago
 AJK President appeals Arab World, Intel community ..

AJK President appeals Arab World, Intel community to save Kashmiris

1 minute ago
 Policies should be made to meet current human need ..

Policies should be made to meet current human needs, requirement : Governor

1 minute ago
 Afghan Vice President Saleh's Forces Retake Charik ..

Afghan Vice President Saleh's Forces Retake Charikar Area From Taliban - Source

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.