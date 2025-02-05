Open Menu

Suspected Shooter Captured In Ohio After One Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Suspected shooter captured in Ohio after one killed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and five wounded in the US state of Ohio, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack occurred Tuesday evening in New Albany, Ohio, at a cosmetics warehouse, said Greg Jones, the city's police chief.

Late Tuesday night police carried out a search warrant at a home and arrested a suspect in the shooting who is named Bruce Foster, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Jones said the number of people wounded was five but the police statement only said "multiple victims" and gave no details on the shooting or what the motive might have been.

"It appears this was a targeted type of attack," Jones said, adding that police evacuated about 150 people and that a firearm was found in the warehouse.

"This is a tragedy. It has happened across the United States, we had hoped it would never happen here," Jones added.

Shootings are alarmingly commonplace in the United States, which has more guns than people.

Since January 1, there have been at least 26 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded -- across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.

