Suspected Shooter Captured In Ohio After One Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and five wounded in the US state of Ohio, authorities said Wednesday.
The attack occurred Tuesday evening in New Albany, Ohio, at a cosmetics warehouse, said Greg Jones, the city's police chief.
Late Tuesday night police carried out a search warrant at a home and arrested a suspect in the shooting who is named Bruce Foster, police said in a statement Wednesday.
Jones said the number of people wounded was five but the police statement only said "multiple victims" and gave no details on the shooting or what the motive might have been.
"It appears this was a targeted type of attack," Jones said, adding that police evacuated about 150 people and that a firearm was found in the warehouse.
"This is a tragedy. It has happened across the United States, we had hoped it would never happen here," Jones added.
Shootings are alarmingly commonplace in the United States, which has more guns than people.
Since January 1, there have been at least 26 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded -- across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive database.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..
UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi
9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched
More Stories From World
-
Suspected shooter captured in Ohio after one killed6 minutes ago
-
ICC prosecutor says 'closely following' DR Congo situation6 minutes ago
-
Sweden mourns after school massacre6 minutes ago
-
China opposes forced displacement of people in Gaza36 minutes ago
-
Tunisia's opposition leader Ghannouchi gets more jail time1 hour ago
-
Trump's bid to take over Gaza 'very surprising': UN1 hour ago
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza1 hour ago
-
'We're not afraid': Santorini residents brave tremors to stay put1 hour ago
-
EU court upholds 320 mn euro rule-of-law fine for Poland1 hour ago
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza2 hours ago
-
Nissan shares fall as reports say Honda merger talks off2 hours ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays the course after stormy start2 hours ago