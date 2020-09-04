US law enforcement agents killed a supporter of the Antifa left-wing movement, who was suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist from a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, media reported, citing police officials

According to The New York Times, the suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was shot by officers while resisting arrest in the city of Lacey, southwest of Seattle.

Overnight into August 30, Aaron J. Danielson, one of the supporters of President Donald Trump, was killed in downtown Portland during clashes with left-wing activists protesting against racial injustice and police brutality.

On Thursday, the US police issued an arrest warrant for Reinoehl soon after the suspect admitted to the shooting during a media interview.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest has escalated following last weekend's non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.