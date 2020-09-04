UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Shooter Of Trump's Supporter In Portland Killed During Arrest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:39 PM

Suspected Shooter of Trump's Supporter in Portland Killed During Arrest - Reports

US law enforcement agents killed a supporter of the Antifa left-wing movement, who was suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist from a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, media reported, citing police officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US law enforcement agents killed a supporter of the Antifa left-wing movement, who was suspected of fatally shooting a right-wing activist from a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, media reported, citing police officials.

According to The New York Times, the suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was shot by officers while resisting arrest in the city of Lacey, southwest of Seattle.

Overnight into August 30, Aaron J. Danielson, one of the supporters of President Donald Trump, was killed in downtown Portland during clashes with left-wing activists protesting against racial injustice and police brutality.

On Thursday, the US police issued an arrest warrant for Reinoehl soon after the suspect admitted to the shooting during a media interview.

Protests against racism and police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the May 25 killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest has escalated following last weekend's non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Related Topics

Police Trump Portland Man George Minneapolis Seattle New York May August Media From

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Foundation's Comp ..

39 seconds ago

PIA announces to reduce fares for its domestic fli ..

1 minute ago

Three killed in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Moscow Mayor Warns of Possible Slight Increase of ..

1 minute ago

JKNF expresses concern over worsening HR situation ..

1 minute ago

Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for dest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.