Suspected Terrorist Attack Against Russian Journalists Averted in Berlin - Russian Embassy

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A bombing attack, purportedly terrorist, against Russian journalists and their family members has been thwarted in Berlin, the Russian embassy said on Saturday.

"On May 6, an attempt of what would likely be a terrorist attack was thwarted in Berlin against Russian journalists and their families accommodated in a residential building owned by the Russian Federation," the embassy said in a statement.

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments in the second half of the day, the embassy said. An inspection of the building found a suspicious object hidden in the basement � it was composed of a liquid-filled canister with a plastic bottle and a gas cylinder taped to it and wires connected to it, according to the statement.

"The German law enforcement officers who were asked to the scene evacuated and cordoned off the building and called fire brigades and sapers, who confirmed that the object was likely an improvised explosive device," the statement read, adding that sapers "deactivated" the device on spot.

The Russian embassy said that the Berlin police are "investigating the incident."

"The Embassy has sent a note to the German foreign ministry demanding that it carry out an investigation, determine those responsible, and ensure the safety and proper working conditions of Russian journalists," the statement read.