UrduPoint.com

Suspected Terrorist Attack Against Russian Journalists Averted In Berlin - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Suspected Terrorist Attack Against Russian Journalists Averted in Berlin - Russian Embassy

A bombing attack, purportedly terrorist, against Russian journalists and their family members has been thwarted in Berlin, the Russian embassy said on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A bombing attack, purportedly terrorist, against Russian journalists and their family members has been thwarted in Berlin, the Russian embassy said on Saturday.

"On May 6, an attempt of what would likely be a terrorist attack was thwarted in Berlin against Russian journalists and their families accommodated in a residential building owned by the Russian Federation," the embassy said in a statement.

Someone threw a bottle into the window of one of the apartments in the second half of the day, the embassy said. An inspection of the building found a suspicious object hidden in the basement � it was composed of a liquid-filled canister with a plastic bottle and a gas cylinder taped to it and wires connected to it, according to the statement.

"The German law enforcement officers who were asked to the scene evacuated and cordoned off the building and called fire brigades and sapers, who confirmed that the object was likely an improvised explosive device," the statement read, adding that sapers "deactivated" the device on spot.

The Russian embassy said that the Berlin police are "investigating the incident."

"The Embassy has sent a note to the German foreign ministry demanding that it carry out an investigation, determine those responsible, and ensure the safety and proper working conditions of Russian journalists," the statement read.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Russia German Berlin May Gas Family

Recent Stories

Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

4 minutes ago
 France's Macron inaugurated for second term

France's Macron inaugurated for second term

4 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Germany to Ensure Safety of Russian J ..

Russia Urges Germany to Ensure Safety of Russian Journalists After Incident in B ..

4 minutes ago
 USC successfully completes Ramazan Relief Package ..

USC successfully completes Ramazan Relief Package 2022

10 minutes ago
 Over 90 pct of China's SOE reform three-year actio ..

Over 90 pct of China's SOE reform three-year action plan completed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.