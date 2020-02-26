UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Terrorist Supporter Arrested In Russia's St. Petersburg - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Suspected Terrorist Supporter Arrested in Russia's St. Petersburg - Investigators

Law enforcement officials have detained a man in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on suspicion of promoting and financing terrorist activities, the press service of the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Law enforcement officials have detained a man in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on suspicion of promoting and financing terrorist activities, the press service of the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"A man suspected of promoting terrorist activities was detained in St. Petersburg ...

From December 2018 to January 2019, the suspect encouraged two people to participate in an international terrorist organization whose activities are prohibited on Russian territory," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The suspect is also accused of transferring roughly $95 to a terrorist organization last March.

Authorities are still establishing the extent of the charges the suspect may face.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Man St. Petersburg January March May December 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Data a key pillar to achieve 50-year strategy obje ..

53 seconds ago

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

8 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

24 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus concerning but no reason for 'panic': ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.