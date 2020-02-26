Law enforcement officials have detained a man in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on suspicion of promoting and financing terrorist activities, the press service of the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Law enforcement officials have detained a man in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on suspicion of promoting and financing terrorist activities, the press service of the St. Petersburg branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"A man suspected of promoting terrorist activities was detained in St. Petersburg ...

From December 2018 to January 2019, the suspect encouraged two people to participate in an international terrorist organization whose activities are prohibited on Russian territory," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The suspect is also accused of transferring roughly $95 to a terrorist organization last March.

Authorities are still establishing the extent of the charges the suspect may face.