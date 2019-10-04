Suspected Terrorists Kill Local Leader of Security Belt Forces in Southern Yemen - Source

Gunmen suspected of belonging to al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) killed overnight a local leader of the UAE-backed Security Belt Forces in Yemen's southern Abyan province, a source in Abyan's local authority told Sputnik on Friday

"Fighters ambushed the Security Belt's leader, Abdullah Abdulmutallab, while he was heading to his house in the eastern Mudiyah district of Abyan," the source said.

The leader was rushed to Mudiyah's hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries, the source added.

For years, the central districts of Abyan have been suffering from al-Qaeda's attacks on military posts, resulting in officers becoming causalities. This has, in turn, prompted Yemeni forces to carry out campaigns against terrorist positions.

In August, the Security Belt forces, loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, captured military bases in Abyan.

Yemen's violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement has been raging since 2015 and brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.