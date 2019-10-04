UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Terrorists Kill Local Leader Of Security Belt Forces In Southern Yemen - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:38 PM

Suspected Terrorists Kill Local Leader of Security Belt Forces in Southern Yemen - Source

Gunmen suspected of belonging to al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) killed overnight a local leader of the UAE-backed Security Belt Forces in Yemen's southern Abyan province, a source in Abyan's local authority told Sputnik on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Gunmen suspected of belonging to al-Qaeda terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) killed overnight a local leader of the UAE-backed Security Belt Forces in Yemen's southern Abyan province, a source in Abyan's local authority told Sputnik on Friday.

"Fighters ambushed the Security Belt's leader, Abdullah Abdulmutallab, while he was heading to his house in the eastern Mudiyah district of Abyan," the source said.

The leader was rushed to Mudiyah's hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries, the source added.

For years, the central districts of Abyan have been suffering from al-Qaeda's attacks on military posts, resulting in officers becoming causalities. This has, in turn, prompted Yemeni forces to carry out campaigns against terrorist positions.

In August, the Security Belt forces, loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, captured military bases in Abyan.

Yemen's violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement has been raging since 2015 and brought the country to the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Yemen August 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August ..

6 minutes ago

PTA confiscates 3 illegal gateway exchanges, arres ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago

New US Tariffs on EU Goods to Affect American Cons ..

6 minutes ago

Air quality goes worse for third week in federal c ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Arrest Almost 1,500 People Durin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.