Suspected US Spy Paul Whelan Unlikely to Be Placed in House Detention in Russia - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, does not expect that he will be placed in house detention at the scheduled hearing on November 19, Paul's brother David said in a statement on Friday.

"We do not expect [Paul's] appeal to be successful, but even it is, it is not an appeal that will result in his freedom," David Whelan said. "The only possible alternative outcome is that he would be detained outside of Lefortovo [prison] until his trial next summer."

In December 2018, the Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan on charges of espionage.

He has insisted that he arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, Paul Whelan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

The Whelan family said it does not have any other news about Paul since the last consular visit on October 17, but hopes to provide an update soon.

David Whelan said he believes the Canadian embassy met with his brother on Thursday and will provide an update upon hearing from the embassy staff.

Paul Whelan is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

More Stories From World

