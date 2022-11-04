UrduPoint.com

Suspects Behind Attack On Argentine Vice President Indicted For Inciting Hatred

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Suspects Behind Attack on Argentine Vice President Indicted for Inciting Hatred

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An Argentine federal judge has indicted four members of the far-right Federal Revolution group on charges of inciting hatred toward high-ranking officials and involvement in an assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in early September, a judicial source told Sputnik.

Four members of the Federal Revolution, including its leader, Jonathan Morel, were prosecuted by Argentine federal judge Marcelo Martinez De Giorgi on Thursday. It came one day after they were released by a lower court after spending two weeks under arrest as there were "no procedural risks" that would allow them to be in jail.

On September 1, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her apartment building. According to local media reports, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

As of now, three other people have been arrested over the failed assassination attempt, including the attacker, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, who were allegedly at the crime scene together with her partner.

Related Topics

Injured Police Jail Buenos Aires September Media Court

Recent Stories

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

27 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

30 minutes ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

49 minutes ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.