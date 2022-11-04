Suspects Behind Attack on Argentine Vice President Indicted for Inciting Hatred

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) An Argentine federal judge has indicted four members of the far-right Federal Revolution group on charges of inciting hatred toward high-ranking officials and involvement in an assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in early September, a judicial source told Sputnik.

Four members of the Federal Revolution, including its leader, Jonathan Morel, were prosecuted by Argentine federal judge Marcelo Martinez De Giorgi on Thursday. It came one day after they were released by a lower court after spending two weeks under arrest as there were "no procedural risks" that would allow them to be in jail.

On September 1, Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident for attempting to assassinate Kirchner outside her apartment building. According to local media reports, the perpetrator pointed a handgun at Kirchner, but it did not go off. The vice president was not injured during the incident.

As of now, three other people have been arrested over the failed assassination attempt, including the attacker, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel, and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, who were allegedly at the crime scene together with her partner.