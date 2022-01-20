UrduPoint.com

Suspects In 'Cocaine Case' Caught During 3 Countries' Joint Operation - Russia's FSB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 09:19 PM

The suspects in the "cocaine case" were caught during a joint operation between Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and Interior Ministry with Argentina, while Germany helped to detain the organizer of the supplies, the FSB said on Thursday

"In December 2017, drug traffickers were caught red-handed as a result of a joint operation carried out by the Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the National Gendarmerie of Argentina, using the international controlled delivery method," the statement says.

It also noted that in March 2018, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany, the organizer of the criminal group under development, Andrey Kovalchuk, had been detained in Germany and then extradited to Russia.

The release also mentions "other members of the group" and their accomplices, who may remain at large. Work to bring them to justice continues, the FSB noted.

