Open Menu

Suspects In Killing Of Koran-burner In Sweden Freed: Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Suspects in killing of Koran-burner in Sweden freed: prosecutor

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Five suspects in the killing of Salwan Momika, who in 2023 repeatedly burned copies of the Koran, have all been freed, a prosecutor handling the case in Sweden said Friday.

"The suspicions have been undermined and I see no reason to keep these people under arrest" over the killing on Wednesday, prosecutor Rasmus Oman said in a statement, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Momika, 38, was shot on Wednesday in an apartment building in the city of Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, where he lived.

He died soon after in hospital.

The five people in custody had been arrested overnight Wednesday to Thursday, just hours after the shooting.

A Stockholm court had been due to rule Thursday whether Momika, a Christian Iraqi, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred but said it had postponed its ruling until February 3 as a result of his death.

"He was perfectly aware that a major threat hung over him," his lawyer Anna Roth told Sweden's TT news agency.

"There was a price on his head, as he said himself," she added.

Recent Stories

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

43 seconds ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

1 hour ago
 Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

1 hour ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

2 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

2 hours ago
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

2 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects ..

Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui

2 hours ago
 'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insist ..

'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA

2 hours ago
 War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survi ..

War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official

2 hours ago
 PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urg ..

PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support

2 hours ago

More Stories From World