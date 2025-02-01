Suspects In Killing Of Koran-burner In Sweden Freed: Prosecutor
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Five suspects in the killing of Salwan Momika, who in 2023 repeatedly burned copies of the Koran, have all been freed, a prosecutor handling the case in Sweden said Friday.
"The suspicions have been undermined and I see no reason to keep these people under arrest" over the killing on Wednesday, prosecutor Rasmus Oman said in a statement, adding that the investigation was continuing.
Momika, 38, was shot on Wednesday in an apartment building in the city of Sodertalje, south of Stockholm, where he lived.
He died soon after in hospital.
The five people in custody had been arrested overnight Wednesday to Thursday, just hours after the shooting.
A Stockholm court had been due to rule Thursday whether Momika, a Christian Iraqi, was guilty of inciting ethnic hatred but said it had postponed its ruling until February 3 as a result of his death.
"He was perfectly aware that a major threat hung over him," his lawyer Anna Roth told Sweden's TT news agency.
"There was a price on his head, as he said himself," she added.
