UrduPoint.com

Suspects In Murder Of Paraguayan Special Prosecutor Detained In Colombia - President Duque

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 01:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Colombia's police and prosecutors have detained suspects in the murder of Marcelo Pecci, Paraguayan special prosecutor known for fighting organized crime and drug trafficking, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Friday.

"In a special operation by the police and the Colombian prosecutor's office, we detained all the suspects, including the alleged executor of the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Duque said on Twitter.

According to media reports, Pecci and his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, were spending their wedding vacation on the Colombian resort island of Baru. On May 10, gunmen on jet skis opened fire on Pecci as the couple was about to leave the island. The prosecutor died instantly, with his wife sustaining no injuries.

