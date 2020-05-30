Suspects in UK migrant truck tragedy charged in France

Thirteen suspects arrested by French police over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain have been charged with people trafficking, a judicial source said Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Thirteen suspects arrested by French police over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated lorry in Britain have been charged with people trafficking, a judicial source said Saturday.

Six of the group, who were held on Tuesday in the Paris region, were also charged with manslaughter after the alleged key figure in a ring of people smugglers was caught in Germany.