Suspects Involved In Forgery Of Documents For Dugina's Murderers Receive 3.5 Years In Jail

A district court in the Russian city of Tula has sentenced Alexander Suchkov and Andrey Kuznetsov, involved in the forgery of documents used by killers of Russian journalist Daria Dugina, to 3.5 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

"To convict Kuznetsov Alexey ... and Suchkov Alexander ... of committing a crime under part 4 of article 327 of the Russian Criminal Code (the forgery of documents with the aim to conceal a crime or facilitate its commitment) and sentence them to three years and six months in prison," the judge said.

During the trial earlier in the day, the two suspects pleaded guilty to the forgery of documents and said that they had no idea how the forged documents would be used.

The prosecutors said that Kuznetsov and Suchkov had been involved in the illegal activity forging documents since 2017.

In particular, they made a fake registration certificate for a car used to follow Dugina last August, according to the prosecution.

Dugina was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region after a cultural event. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion. US officials suspect that Alexander Dugin was the intended target of the assassination.

The Tula district court ruled that the document forged by the two suspects was used by Vovk during the assassination.

