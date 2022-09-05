UrduPoint.com

Suspects On The Run After Deadly Canada Stabbing Rampage

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Canadian police scoured Saskatchewan and neighboring provinces on Monday in a massive manhunt for two fugitives suspected of carrying out a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded 15

The killings in the James Smith Cree Nation Indigenous community and the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan are among the deadliest incidents of mass violence to ever hit the nation.

Evan Bray, police chief of provincial capital Regina, said that the two suspects may hiding out in the city -- 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the site of the attack -- after suspected sightings late Sunday.

They "are still at large, despite relentless efforts" to locate them, Bray said.

