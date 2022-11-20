UrduPoint.com

Suspects Who Helped Perpetrators Of Attack In Istanbul To Cross Border Arrested - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 11:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Two suspects that helped the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul to cross the Turkish border have been arrested, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Sunday.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured.

The attacker, Ahlam Albashır, confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey.

The suspects helped Albashır and another person possibly involved in the attack who is now on the run, Bilal Hassan, illegally cross the Turkish border, the report said.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, there were suspicions that orders for the terrorist attack came from the Syrian border city of Kobani.

