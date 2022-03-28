Suspended Sentence of Russian Director Serebrennikov Dropped for Good Behavior - Court

A Moscow court on Monday annulled a three-year suspended sentence for film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, found guilty of embezzlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) A Moscow court on Monday annulled a three-year suspended sentence for film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, found guilty of embezzlement.

"The court granted Serebrennikov's petition to annul the suspended sentence before the expiration of the probationary period and to remove the conviction," the court told Sputnik.

The court took into account that half of the established probationary period had expired, the fine had been paid, the damage caused by the crime compensated in full, and the convict had not committed any offense during his sentence.

In 2020, Serebrennikov and his accomplices, Yuri Itin and Alexei Malobrodsky, received suspended sentences for embezzlement of nearly 129 million rubles ($1.3 million) allocated from the Russian Federal budget to Seventh Studio, Serebrennikov's theater company, for a project to promote modern theater in Russia.

In addition, Serebrennikov, Malobrodsky and Itin had to pay 800,000 rubles, 300,000 rubles and 200,000 rubes in fines, respectively.