WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) US decision to suspend Turkey from the F-35 jet program will have a minor effect on the aircraft's total cost, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We still working through any unit price adjustments," Lord told reporters at the Defense Department. "We think those will be relatively modest."

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 program over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system.

Lord said the United States has made no changes with respect to its decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 jet program.

She explained that Turkey makes more than 900 parts for the F-35 jet and will continue supplying the program until its supply chain responsibilities are fully transferred at the end of March 2020.

F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin will be responsible for the supply chain, Ellen said.

Lord said US-Turkey military-to-military relations are excellent and praised Ankara for its continual cooperation on the F-35 program.

"We are on the path to March 2020 to transition all of those parts," Lord said.

At the same time, Lord said she anticipated that the S400 air defense system in Turkey will be fully operational toward the end of the year.

Russia started S-400 deliveries to Turkey in July, with the second stage of the deliveries having been completed in September and the final batch expected to be delivered by year end.