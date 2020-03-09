UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Suspense Is Killing Us': S.African Stranded By China Virus Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:52 PM

'Suspense is killing us': S.African stranded by China virus lockdown

South African teacher Sizwe Sibiya is anxiously awaiting repatriation from Wuhan, China's epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, where he has barely left his flat for almost two months

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :South African teacher Sizwe Sibiya is anxiously awaiting repatriation from Wuhan, China's epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, where he has barely left his flat for almost two months.

South Africa's government promised to fly home 184 of its nationals -- mostly students and teachers -- who are residing in the city. But no date has been set for their return.

"The suspense is killing us right now," Sibiya said. "Everybody is talking about packing and just being ready for the call." Sibiya, 40, his wife and their five-year-old daughter have been confined to their apartment in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, for more than 50 days.

"It has been a very, very taxing exercise, both physically and mentally," said Sibiya, who spoke to AFP over video chat.

"You end up missing just the basic things like seeing people, hearing people make noise." Sibiya moved to Wuhan in 2016 with his wife and daughter, who was aged one at the time.

The whole family has been kept indoors since January 17, after Chinese authorities imposed travel restrictions in Hubei to curb the spread of the virus.

About 56 million people have been effectively housebound by the lockdown.

"We are all humans, now and then we crave the human touch," Sibiya said, haggard from the quarantine.

"Being away from people, the public, for such a long time is definitely not a nice experience." The number of coronavirus cases has risen worldwide to more than 110,000, with more than 3,800 dead across 100 nations and territories since it emerged in December.

South Africa confirmed its first case last week, and now a total of seven people have tested positive.

"You watch the news and you can see the numbers of people who are infected going up," said Sibiya, who has grown increasingly concerned about his safety.

He added that sometimes he wandered who would be next.

"Is it me?" he asked. "Is it my family? My friends?" While the outbreak has flared up in Europe and other parts of the world, new infections reported from Hubei have been on a downward trend for several weeks.

"We are all looking forward to being at home," said Sibiya. "It has been incredibly hard for everybody.""It's quite cold here, its still winter," he added. "So we are looking forward to the sun."

Related Topics

Hearing Africa Dead World Europe China Wife Wuhan Nice January December 2016 Family All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three talking points in golf this week

3 minutes ago

Crackdown against criminals,28 apprehended in capi ..

3 minutes ago

Dr. Zeeshan appointed Director ORIC Sindh Universi ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh urges hospitals to share data ..

3 minutes ago

Journalist Jaffar Memon laid to rest in Larkana

6 minutes ago

Italy says lockdown aimed at saving economy from v ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.