'Suspense' Of Slowest Horse Race Wins New Fans In Japan
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Obihiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Speed isn't everything at one racecourse in Japan, where the unpredictable stop-and-start drama of the world's slowest horse race has drawn new fans eager to bet on their sturdy favourite.
A fanfare plays, the gates flip open and they're off -- but at a plod rather than a gallop, pulling heavy sleighs in a tradition that harks back more than a century.
The Banei Keiba races are held in Obihiro, a city in northern Japan's Hokkaido, where spectators cheer on the muscular workhorses moving at the pace of a brisk human walk.
Eight equine competitors kicked up dust on a recent afternoon as they powered over the first of two mounds on the 200-meter (220-yard) track.
But they soon began to halt, taking the first of several breaks to catch their breath, which billowed in the winter air.
The slow progress "builds a little bit of suspense", 24-year-old Australian tourist Esther McCourt told AFP, marvelling at the horses' size.
"No matter how good people or horses look in the beginning, the crucial part is the last 50 meters, so it can change at any time," she said.
The popularity of Banei Keiba had dwindled until renewed marketing efforts coincided with a surge of interest during the pandemic, when people began to watch the races and place bets online.
Those casual gamblers along with dedicated fans have boosted the event's annual sales to 55.5 billion Yen ($375 million) -- a fivefold increase from their low point in 2011.
