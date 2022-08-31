UrduPoint.com

Suspension Of EU-Russia Visa Agreement To Extend Processing Time To 6 Months - Association

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 10:46 PM

The suspension of the EU-Russia Visa Facilitation Agreement will result in longer issuance time, which can reach up to six months, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the EU members reached a political agreement on suspending the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. During the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Prague, the officials also agreed to prepare recommendations for the EU countries on what to do with already issued visas to Russians.

"Such a measure taken by the EU will increase the processing time for visas, require from Russians more documents for application and raise costs. The fee will grow from 35 Euros ($35) to 80 euros ($80). The issuance period could take up to six months," the ATOR stated.

According to experts, there will be fewer, if any, long-stay Schengen visas issued to Russian citizens, though the worst case scenario, a complete visa ban for Russians, was avoided.

