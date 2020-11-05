Suspension of Mink Farming in Denmark Good News for Animals - Rights Group

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - The decision by the Danish authorities to cull farmed minks in the country due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus mutations will put an end to mink farming in Denmark, which is good news for animals, Anima, a Danish animal rights organization, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters that a mutated strain of the coronavirus was detected at mink farms in the North Jutland region. According to the official, the mutated virus can be transmitted to humans � it has already been detected in several people � and compromise the effectiveness of future COVID-19 vaccines. As a precautionary measure, up to 17 million minks will be culled to protect people.

"It looks like mink farming is coming to an end in Denmark now for public health concerns.

For the animals this is good news as life in a small cage can never be sufficient for their needs," Thorbjorn Schionning, the organization's communications director, said in an email.

"Anima understands that this is a very difficult situation for the people in the industry, and we think the Danish government must make sure to compensate sufficiently to ensure that the affected families can get through this situation in a safe and fair fashion," he added.

Apart from Denmark, which is the world's biggest producer of mink fur, COVID-19 cases have been detected at mink farms in the Netherlands and Spain earlier this year. The authorities in both countries also responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms.