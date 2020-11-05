UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspension Of Mink Farming In Denmark Good News For Animals - Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:23 PM

Suspension of Mink Farming in Denmark Good News for Animals - Rights Group

Valentina Shvartsman - The decision by the Danish authorities to cull farmed minks in the country due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus mutations will put an end to mink farming in Denmark, which is good news for animals, Anima, a Danish animal rights organization, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Valentina Shvartsman - The decision by the Danish authorities to cull farmed minks in the country due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus mutations will put an end to mink farming in Denmark, which is good news for animals, Anima, a Danish animal rights organization, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters that a mutated strain of the coronavirus was detected at mink farms in the North Jutland region. According to the official, the mutated virus can be transmitted to humans � it has already been detected in several people � and compromise the effectiveness of future COVID-19 vaccines. As a precautionary measure, up to 17 million minks will be culled to protect people.

"It looks like mink farming is coming to an end in Denmark now for public health concerns.

For the animals this is good news as life in a small cage can never be sufficient for their needs," Thorbjorn Schionning, the organization's communications director, said in an email.

"Anima understands that this is a very difficult situation for the people in the industry, and we think the Danish government must make sure to compensate sufficiently to ensure that the affected families can get through this situation in a safe and fair fashion," he added.

Apart from Denmark, which is the world's biggest producer of mink fur, COVID-19 cases have been detected at mink farms in the Netherlands and Spain earlier this year. The authorities in both countries also responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Spain Netherlands Denmark November From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

11 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather likely to persists during next ..

1 minute ago

Italy seizes cocaine hidden in cargo of Chilean mu ..

1 minute ago

Corona testing lab starts working on trial basis i ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.