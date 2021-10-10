UrduPoint.com

Suspicious Behavior From Passenger Forces Plane To Make Emergency Landing In New York

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:30 AM

Suspicious Behavior From Passenger Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing in New York

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) An American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways had to make an emergency landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport after a passenger's suspicious behavior.

"The earlier incident involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and an evacuation of passengers has been resolved, and the airport is operating normally," the LaGuardia Airport said in a Saturday statement on Twitter.

Republic Airways said in a statement that one of the passengers on board American Eagle Flight 4817, traveling from Indianapolis to New York City, behaved suspiciously.

"A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight.

Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation," the airline said, as quoted by CBS news on Saturday.

CBS said citing Port Authority Police that the passenger who was allegedly behaving suspiciously was detained and interviewed, as well as some other passengers.

US media reported different passengers as saying that there were suspicions about a possible bomb threat or some other dangerous behavior from one of the passengers. There were a total of 76 passengers on the plane.

No injuries were reported following the incident and nothing was found on the plane, according to CBS. The investigation is ongoing.

