UrduPoint.com

'Suspicious' Disease Kills 2 Children In Southern Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 08:53 PM

'Suspicious' Disease Kills 2 Children in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

Two children have died in southern Afghanistan after contracting an unknown disease, Afghan media reported Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Two children have died in southern Afghanistan after contracting an unknown disease, Afghan media reported Tuesday.

Nearly 80 people in Shahjoy District of Zabul Province came down with high fever and nosebleeds, among other symptoms, Tolo news reported.

Abdul Hakim Hakimi, the regional health director, described the disease as "suspicious."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Died Media

Recent Stories

Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Ov ..

Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Over 11 Months in 2022 - Company ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi can not bring revolution in country: S ..

Imran Niazi can not bring revolution in country: Senator Dhamrah

6 minutes ago
 Mountaineer Sajid Sadpara calls on Punjab CM

Mountaineer Sajid Sadpara calls on Punjab CM

6 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Actively Searching for New Twitter CEO - ..

Elon Musk Actively Searching for New Twitter CEO - Reports

6 minutes ago
 LHC allows suspended PML-N MPAs to attend assembly ..

LHC allows suspended PML-N MPAs to attend assembly session, cast votes

20 minutes ago
 Pindi Police establishes special desk for PWDs

Pindi Police establishes special desk for PWDs

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.