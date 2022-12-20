'Suspicious' Disease Kills 2 Children in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

Two children have died in southern Afghanistan after contracting an unknown disease, Afghan media reported Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Two children have died in southern Afghanistan after contracting an unknown disease, Afghan media reported Tuesday.

Nearly 80 people in Shahjoy District of Zabul Province came down with high fever and nosebleeds, among other symptoms, Tolo news reported.

Abdul Hakim Hakimi, the regional health director, described the disease as "suspicious."