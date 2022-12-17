Suspicious Envelope With White Powder Sent to Romanian Embassy in Paris - Foreign Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The Romanian Embassy in Paris has received a suspicious envelope with white powder inside, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

"The Romanian Embassy in Paris received an atypical, small envelope by mail, which contained several napkins and a quantity of approximately 50 grams (1,8 oz) of white powder. The representatives of the diplomatic mission followed the working procedures in such situations and requested the emergency intervention of the competent French institutions," the ministry said in a statement.

Experts found that the contents of the envelope posed no threat, as there was a mixture of sugar and bicarbonate inside, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca held a meeting with Romanians at the country's embassy in Paris.

The incident took place after Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe, including embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Spain and Italy, received blood-stained packages, some with animal eyes in them, as well as parcels with explosives. On December 8, the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania received two suspicious envelopes with fragments of organic tissue inside.