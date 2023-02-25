UrduPoint.com

Suspicious Package Thrown Near Russian Consulate General In Greece - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Suspicious Package Thrown Near Russian Consulate General in Greece - Diplomat

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The Greek police blocked a street outside the Russian Consulate General in the port city of Thessaloniki on Friday after an unknown man threw a suspicious package near the representative office, Juliana Gaifutdinova, acting Russian consul general in Thessaloniki, told Sputnik.

"An unidentified middle-aged man, wearing a cap and headphones, walked past the Consulate General and threw a black package with the inscription 'Russian World.' The police did not say what was inside the bag. They are now checking it. Just in case, the street has been blocked," the diplomat said.

Gaifutdinova added there were no employees inside the building, since it was a non-reception day and the consulate was not working.

