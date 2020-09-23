UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspicious Parcel Delivered To German Parliament Poses No Threat - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:45 AM

Suspicious Parcel Delivered to German Parliament Poses No Threat - Police

The contents of a suspicious parcel that was delivered to the German parliament on Tuesday pose no threat, a spokesperson for the Berlin police told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The contents of a suspicious parcel that was delivered to the German parliament on Tuesday pose no threat, a spokesperson for the Berlin police told Sputnik.

"The operation is complete, the contents pose no threat," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the suspicious parcel was mailed to parliament. As reported by Germany's Bild daily, the parcel was delivered not to the main parliament building Reichstag where lawmakers normally convene for plenary sessions, but rather to a Bundestag mail compartment on the opposite bank of the Spree River. Forensic specialists have examined the parcel.

Related Topics

Police Parliament German Bank Germany Berlin

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

7 minutes ago

Ex-Maltese PM's chief of staff arrested in fraud p ..

7 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

28 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

28 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

28 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.