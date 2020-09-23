Suspicious Parcel Delivered to German Parliament Poses No Threat - Police

The contents of a suspicious parcel that was delivered to the German parliament on Tuesday pose no threat, a spokesperson for the Berlin police told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The contents of a suspicious parcel that was delivered to the German parliament on Tuesday pose no threat, a spokesperson for the Berlin police told Sputnik.

"The operation is complete, the contents pose no threat," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the suspicious parcel was mailed to parliament. As reported by Germany's Bild daily, the parcel was delivered not to the main parliament building Reichstag where lawmakers normally convene for plenary sessions, but rather to a Bundestag mail compartment on the opposite bank of the Spree River. Forensic specialists have examined the parcel.