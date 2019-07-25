UrduPoint.com
Sustainability Body Finds Food Waste, Surplus In Primary Production Costs UK Some $1.5Bln

Thu 25th July 2019

Sustainability Body Finds Food Waste, Surplus in Primary Production Costs UK Some $1.5Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A study by the UK's sustainability body WRAP, published on Thursday, found that the United Kingdom spends more than 1 billion Pounds (some $1.5 billion) each year on food that goes to waste or is used to feed animals before it even leaves UK farms.

The report looks at the core categories of vegetables, cereal crops, fruit, livestock and dairy, and assesses surplus and waste resulting from customer rejections as well as processes like packing, washing and grading.

"[The study] estimates that total UK food surplus and waste in Primary production stands at 3.6 million tonnes per annum, or 7.2% of production. The market value of this food is in the region of 1.2 billion," WRAP said.

Food waste alone makes up 1.6 million tonnes of the total figure and is equivalent to 3 percent of production, with a market value of some 650 million pounds, according to the study.

More Stories From World

