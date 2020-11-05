Sustainable development should become a cornerstone of Italy's recovery from the pandemic crisis and should be the guiding principle for the country's budget planning and its G20 presidency in 2021, Enrico Giovannini, head of the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (ASviS), told Sputnik in an interview

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Sustainable development should become a cornerstone of Italy's recovery from the pandemic crisis and should be the guiding principle for the country's budget planning and its G20 presidency in 2021, Enrico Giovannini, head of the Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (ASviS), told Sputnik in an interview.

The International Monetary Fund projects that Italy is going to lose 10.6 percent of GDP this year due to the pandemic. According to Giovannini, the 2020 data available so far clearly shows a general setback on the path toward the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda.

"Sustainable development must become the strategy for post-Covid-19 recovery," Giovannini said, meaning the combination of economic, social and environmental policies.

The recuperation, he continued, must also be understood as an opportunity for Europe to "take on a strong role" in terms of leading the world toward sustainable development goals.

"But we cannot just count on the decisions of Brussels to implement that paradigm shift that we urgently need: coherence between internal policies and between countries is needed," he stressed.

At the domestic level, such paradigm shift should be reflected in the budget planning, ASviS chief believes, noting that the current 2021 draft budget law does not pay enough attention to it.

In October, Italy published a project for the 2021 budget law. It envisages big government interventions to protect the pandemic-hit economy. In particular, it allocates 4 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) to support the most affected sectors.

"The Budget Law was the most oriented towards sustainable development in the last five years, but the Government has taken a step backwards with the interventions during the lockdown, focusing them more on the protection of the socio-economic system than on its own transformation in a sustainable way, while measures could have been taken that looked at the two aspects simultaneously," Giovannini said.

Italy, he argued, must immediately start reorienting the state budget toward sustainability.

The country, meanwhile, also intends to receive 209 billion euros from the 750 billion euros Next Generation EU recovery instrument. It will include 81 billion euros in grants and 127 billion euros in loans. The money is to be invested in areas defined by the European Union, like the health care system and green energy.

"These resources must not, in fact, be used to make a few tenths of GDP more, but for the socio-economic transformation of the entire continent in the direction of sustainable development. For this reason, we must immediately begin to think about how to use not only the 209 billion euros attributed to Italy, but also the 70 billion of ordinary European funds," Giovannini said.

The country, he went on, needs "coherent projects with a long-term vision" in line with the energy transition and digitalization, otherwise it risks "not being able to spend resources" and missing an opportunity to take the path of sustainable development.

All these topics should also be put on the G20 agenda next year, when Italy is going to assume its presidency, according to ASviS head.

"Economic transition, digitalisation, the fight against inequalities and climate change, the loss of biodiversity, an effective and widespread health system in every part of the world, these all are the issues on which countries must cooperate to achieve the desired results," he said.

The world should build new social, economic and environmental models to become more resilient to future shocks after the 2020 pandemic lessons, Giovannini concluded.