Sustainable Peace In Europe Possible Only With Russia's Participation - Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Sustainable peace in Europe can only be achieved if Russia participates in this process, ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday night.

Merkel told a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Munich that that long-term and sustainable peace in Europe can only be achieved with the involvement and "participation of Russia.

"

"As long as we have not really achieved it, the Cold War is not truly over," German outlet Stern quoted Merkel as saying.

The former chancellor reiterated her call on other countries to take Moscow's statements "seriously and not to classify these as a bluff from the start."

Merkel has previously said that it was necessary to work on the pan-European security architecture with the participation of Russia in the future.

