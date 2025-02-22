Open Menu

Sutherland Out Of Scotland 23 For Six Nations Clash Against England

February 22, 2025

Sutherland out of Scotland 23 for Six Nations clash against England

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Scotland were forced into a late change for Saturday's Six Nations clash against England at when replacement prop Rory Sutherland withdrew from their matchday 23 with a back injury.

Sutherland's place on the bench at Twickenham was taken by Jamie Bhatti.

Calcutta Cup-holders Scotland are bidding for an unprecedented fifth straight win over England in what is rugby union's oldest international fixtures, with the teams first meeting in 1871.

Both sides have won one and lost one of their opening two fixtures in this Six Nations, with England coming into Saturday's match following a dramatic 26-25 victory over France and Scotland looking to bounce back from a 32-18 loss at home to champions Ireland.

Revised teams for the Calcutta Cup Six Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham, London, on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT):

England (15-1)

Marcus Smith; Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Tom Willis, Ben Earl, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Harry Randall, Elliot Daly

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Rowe, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

Referee: Pierre Brousset (FRA)

