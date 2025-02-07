Open Menu

Sutherland Starts For Scotland Against Six Nations Champions Ireland

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Sutherland starts for Scotland against Six Nations champions Ireland

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has selected loosehead prop Rory Sutherland ahead of Pierre Schoeman in one of three changes as his side look to end a long losing streak against Six Nations champions Ireland.

Sutherland, 32, will win his 39th Scotland cap at Murrayfield on Sunday but it is only his seventh Test start since representing the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

Schoeman, Scotland's first-choice loosehead since his Test debut four years ago, is on the bench.

Elsewhere in the pack, Jack Dempsey returns at No 8, with former captain Jamie Ritchie now among the replacements.

Meanwhile, versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan replaces Stafford McDowall at centre in the other change to the starting team that beat Italy 31-19 in their Six Nations opener in Edinburgh last week.

Jordan pairs up alongside Huw Jones, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Italy.

Scotland have lost their last 10 Tests against Ireland, who began their bid for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title with a 27-22 win over England in Dublin.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

jdg/pi

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environme ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED1.4 billion Sheikh Rashid Bin Mohamme ..

41 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 wraps up 29th edition with deals surpassing AED20 billion

56 minutes ago
 Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stabili ..

Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability

1 hour ago
 Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC ..

Emirates Society of Ophthalmology launches 'ESTBEC' initiative for eye health ad ..

2 hours ago
 Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over ..

Russia announces gas reserves sufficient for over 100 years

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI us ..

Abu Dhabi's SWAAC ELSO Conference focuses on AI uses in ECMO programme

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders takes part in Internation ..

Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..

2 hours ago
 Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

2 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

2 hours ago
 Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow

Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow

3 hours ago

More Stories From World