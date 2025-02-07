Sutherland Starts For Scotland Against Six Nations Champions Ireland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has selected loosehead prop Rory Sutherland ahead of Pierre Schoeman in one of three changes as his side look to end a long losing streak against Six Nations champions Ireland.
Sutherland, 32, will win his 39th Scotland cap at Murrayfield on Sunday but it is only his seventh Test start since representing the British and Irish Lions in 2021.
Schoeman, Scotland's first-choice loosehead since his Test debut four years ago, is on the bench.
Elsewhere in the pack, Jack Dempsey returns at No 8, with former captain Jamie Ritchie now among the replacements.
Meanwhile, versatile Glasgow back Tom Jordan replaces Stafford McDowall at centre in the other change to the starting team that beat Italy 31-19 in their Six Nations opener in Edinburgh last week.
Jordan pairs up alongside Huw Jones, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Italy.
Scotland have lost their last 10 Tests against Ireland, who began their bid for an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title with a 27-22 win over England in Dublin.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge (co-capt), Matt Fagerson; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Rory Sutherland
Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall
Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)
jdg/pi
